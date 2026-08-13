Cocktail 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film?

Cocktail 2 is finally ready to come out on OTT, offering fans another opportunity to enjoy its contemporary love story from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by Homi Adajania, this film is considered a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. While the first movie focused on friendship and complex relationships in a new way, Cocktail 2 brings in a new group of characters while keeping the emotional and romantic core of the series.

Cocktail 2 Story

The movie follows Kunal and Diya, two childhood friends who leave their families to start a new life together in Italy. At first, their relationship seems solid, but things change when Diya's best friend Alisha begins to get close to Kunal.

As uncertainty begins to grow in Diya's mind, she asks Alisha to check if Kunal is loyal by becoming close to him. What starts as a way to test trust soon spirals into something much more complicated. Strong emotions come up, creating a love triangle that forces each character to face tough decisions about love, commitment, and personal happiness.

Cast And Crew

Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles. The supporting cast includes Tiku Talsania, Kannan Arunachalam, Suparna Marwah, Neelu Kohli, and Deepak Kalra.

The film is directed by Homi Adajania and written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. Dinesh Vijan produces it under the production house Maddock Films.

Cocktail 2 OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform

Cocktail 2 is set to launch on August 14, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. It is expected to streaming from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

ALSO READ: Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 'Cocktail 2', 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' And More — Movies, Series To Watch

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