Salman Khan's 7 Dogs Hindi Trailer Is Out; Sanjay Dutt Joins Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito

Salman Khan has unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming international action film 7 Dogs, offering audiences a glimpse of an ambitious action thriller mounted on a global scale.

The film features an ensemble cast from Bollywood, Hollywood and Arab cinema, promising a story packed with high-stakes action, international locations and large-scale production values.

Salman Khan Unveils First Trailer Of 7 Dogs

Salman Khan shared the official trailer of 7 Dogs on social media, giving fans their first look at the action spectacle. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the trailer showcases elaborate action set pieces, dramatic confrontations and an international backdrop that reflects the film's grand scale.

Earlier, Salman described the film as an experience made for the big screen. In an interview with Variety India, he said the movie's scale, action, and world-building make it a full entertainment experience. He also thanked co-writer Turki Al Alshikh and the directors for their skills in making international action films.

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Story Of 7 Dogs

The story follows International Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi, who successfully captures Ghali Abu Dawood, a leading member of the notorious global crime syndicate known as 7 Dogs.

A year later, the organisation resurfaces after introducing a dangerous drug called Pink Lady across the Middle East. Faced with a growing international threat, Khalid is forced to join hands with someone who has deep knowledge of the syndicate. Their mission takes them across multiple cities as they race against time to dismantle the criminal network before it expands further.

International Cast And Production Scale

7 Dogs features Karim Abdel Aziz as Ghali Abu Daoud and Ahmed Ezz as Khalid Al-Azzazi. The ensemble also includes Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Martin Lawrence, Nasser Al Qasabi, Tara Emad, Hana El Zahed and Max Huang, among others.

Salman has spoken about how the film showcases teamwork between different film industries and cultures.

According to GQ Middle East, 7 Dogs was made with a budget of around $40 million, making it one of the most expensive Arab-language films. Much of the movie was filmed at Al-Hosn Big Time Studios in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the action scenes were created with 87Eleven, the company behind the John Wick series. Veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy was also involved in the project.

7 Dogs India Release Date

7 Dogs is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on August 21, 2026, in both Hindi and English. With its international cast, globe-spanning storyline and large-scale action, the film aims to deliver a theatrical experience for audiences across multiple markets.

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