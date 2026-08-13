World's Largest Jeweller Shares Jump 55% In Three Months After Trading Silver For Platinum

Shares of Pandora surged around 55% in three months as the world's largest jewellery maker seeks to reduce exposure to volatile precious metals.

The Denmark-based company will continue to replace sterling-silver jewellery with platinum-plated alternatives despite the white metal dropped from its highs, CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe on Thursday, August 13.

Notably, falling silver prices is one the key reason for 55% rally in shares, the news portal said citing Citi analysts. Pandora CEO, however said that the company is going ahead with its plans to replace silver with planitum despite a decline in silver price.

ALSO READ: 'Buy The Rumour...': Where Analysts See Gold, Silver Prices Moving After Soft US Inflation

“We are diversifying our portfolio of materials, and this is about making a Pandora that is going to be more flexible and offering diverse materials for our consumer,” she said.

Silver has tumbled after multi-year high of over $120 an ounce in January. Spot silver traded below $65 an ounce on Thursday. The white metal was around $80 an ounce in February, when Pandora announced for the first time that it plans to shift to platinum-based jewellery. According to the CEO, this switch is expected to help the company maintain its profit margins high.

Pandora shares jumped 4% during morning trade in Copenhagen following better-than-expected second-quarter earnings due to a US tariff refund before the market opened.

The jewellery-maker has hedged 90-100% of silver for 2027 at around $65. It further elevated its full year guidance for 2026, forecasting 0-3% organic growth, against -1% to 2% estimated earlier.

ALSO READ: Gold Jumps 1.5%, Silver Up 3% On Subdued US Inflation Reading: Further Upside? What Analysts Say

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.