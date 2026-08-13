Q1 Results Live: Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics India, Max Healthcare, Jubilant FoodWorks, IGL, Honasa Consumer Earnings In Focus

More than 500 companies are set to announce their earnings for the first quarter of FY27 today, making it a packed day for corporate results. Key names on the earnings calendar include Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business, LG Electronics India, Max Healthcare, Jubilant FoodWorks and Indraprastha Gas, among others. Investors will track revenue growth, profitability, margins and management commentary for cues on demand, costs and the outlook for the rest of the financial year.

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