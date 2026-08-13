Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Q1 Results Live: Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics India, Max Healthcare, Jubilant FoodWorks, IGL, Honasa Consumer Earnings In Focus

Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics India, Max Healthcare, Jubilant FoodWorks, IGL, Honasa Consumer among companies that will announce Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 13. Track every update live.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Q1 Results Live: Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics India, Max Healthcare, Jubilant FoodWorks, IGL, Honasa Consumer Earnings In Focus
Q1 results today LIVE.
42 minutes ago

More than 500 companies are set to announce their earnings for the first quarter of FY27 today, making it a packed day for corporate results. Key names on the earnings calendar include Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business, LG Electronics India, Max Healthcare, Jubilant FoodWorks and Indraprastha Gas, among others. Investors will track revenue growth, profitability, margins and management commentary for cues on demand, costs and the outlook for the rest of the financial year.

Follow NDTV Profit's LIVE coverage of all the earnings action today!

Aug 13, 2026 10:09 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Q1 Results Live: Net Profit Dives 98%

Yatra Online Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit down 97.9% to Rs 33 lakh from Rs 15.9 crore
  • Revenue down 10.4% to Rs 188 crore from Rs 210 crore
  • Ebitda down 46.3% to Rs 12.4 crore from Rs 23.1 crore
  • Margin down 440 basis points to 6.6% from 11%

Aug 13, 2026 10:05 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Good morning!

It is yet another packed day for corporate financial results on the D-Street. Hi, I am Khushi and I will take you through the live earnings action through the day! 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Astral Share Price Rallies Over 9% After Q1 Profit Soared 48%

Astral Share Price Rallies Over 9% After Q1 Profit Soared 48%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com