Q1 Results Live: Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics India, Max Healthcare, Jubilant FoodWorks, IGL, Honasa Consumer Earnings In Focus
Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics India, Max Healthcare, Jubilant FoodWorks, IGL, Honasa Consumer among companies that will announce Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 13. Track every update live.
More than 500 companies are set to announce their earnings for the first quarter of FY27 today, making it a packed day for corporate results. Key names on the earnings calendar include Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business, LG Electronics India, Max Healthcare, Jubilant FoodWorks and Indraprastha Gas, among others. Investors will track revenue growth, profitability, margins and management commentary for cues on demand, costs and the outlook for the rest of the financial year.
Follow NDTV Profit's LIVE coverage of all the earnings action today!
Q1 Results Live: Net Profit Dives 98%
Yatra Online Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Net profit down 97.9% to Rs 33 lakh from Rs 15.9 crore
- Revenue down 10.4% to Rs 188 crore from Rs 210 crore
- Ebitda down 46.3% to Rs 12.4 crore from Rs 23.1 crore
- Margin down 440 basis points to 6.6% from 11%
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