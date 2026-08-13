Gujarat Fluorochemicals Stock Jumps Nearly 6% As Q1 Profit Rises 21%

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals jumped nearly 6% in Thursday's trading session after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter, with the net profit and revenue recording double-digit growth year-on-year.

Investors are tracking the company's earnings growth and operating performance after Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported a 21.4% rise in its net profit to Rs 221 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 182 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock was trading at Rs 4,836 apiece on the NSE around 10.20 am today, gaining from its previous close at Rs 4,565.8. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50, the equity benchmark, declined 0.4%.

Revenue, Ebitda Growth

Revenue from operations increased 24% year-on-year to Rs 1,588 crore from Rs 1,281 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rose 24.4% to Rs 428 crore, compared with Rs 344 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's Ebitda margin stood at 27%, broadly stable from 26.9% in the year-ago period. The largely steady margin despite higher revenue indicates that operating profitability remained firm during the quarter.

Other Income, Tax Expense

Other income of the company, however, almost halved to Rs 12 crore from Rs 23 crore in the year-ago period. Tax expense, on the contrary, increased to Rs 91 crore from Rs 65 crore.

Despite the lower other income and higher tax expense, Gujarat Fluorochemicals delivered a 21.4% year-on-year increase in its net profit.

Stock Movement

The stock has been in focus over a long period now. It has rallied over 41% in the past year, and almost 31% in 2026 itself.

Around 10.25 am on Thursday, the market cap of the company stood at Rs 53,167.4 crore, while the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 82.4 times.

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