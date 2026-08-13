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Loss-Making IPOs: 18 Of 19 Stocks Still Above Issue Price — Who's Breaking The Jinx?

The government said the 39 companies were identified based on information furnished by stock exchanges to the SEBI. Of these, 19 companies were trading above their issue price as of August 12, 2026.

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Loss-Making IPOs: 18 Of 19 Stocks Still Above Issue Price — Who's Breaking The Jinx?
Stocks Above IPO Issue Price
Source: AI Generated
  • Companies with negative net profit can launch IPOs, with 39 listed in five years
  • Nineteen companies traded above issue price as of July 28, 2026
  • Eighteen companies remained above issue price by August 12, 2026, one slipped below
Should retail investors buy shares of loss-making companies?

Companies with negative net profit or accumulated losses are permitted to launch initial public offerings (IPOs), with 39 such companies having listed through mainboard IPOs during the last five years, the Ministry of Finance said in a Rajya Sabha response.

The government said the 39 companies were identified based on information furnished by stock exchanges to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Of these, 19 companies were trading above their issue price as of July 28, 2026.

ALSO READ: RIL Share Price Tumbles 2% As MSCI Rejig Triggers $523 Million Outflow

However, based on the closing prices as of August 12, 2026, 18 of these 19 companies are still trading above their respective issue prices, while Kalpataru Limited has slipped below its issue price.

Here is the updated list:

Company

Issue Price (Rs)

Closing Price on Aug 12 (Rs)

Price Difference (Rs)

PB Fintech Limited

980

1,725.00

745.00

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited

425

932.15

507.15

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited

137

251.35

114.35

SIGNATUREGLOBAL (INDIA) LIMITED

385

807.90

422.90

Kalpataru Limited

414

285.65

-128.35

SMARTWORKS COWORKING SPACES LIMITED

407

487.35

80.35

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited

517

892.25

375.25

Amagi Media Labs Limited

361

638.10

277.10

UNITED FOODBRANDS LIMITED

500

785.20

285.20

Aether Industries Limited

642

1,611.60

969.60

Samhi Hotels Limited

126

164.45

38.45

Honasa Consumer Limited

324

467.90

143.90

Ather Energy Limited

321

1,568.50

1,247.50

Meesho Limited

111

191.75

80.75

Aequs Limited

124

236.65

112.65

INOX GREEN ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED

65

186.70

121.70

BlackBuck Limited

273

568.50

295.50

Physicswallah Limited

109

124.00

15.00

Eternal Limited (Zomato Ltd.)

76

313.00

237.00

Among the companies, Ather Energy has the highest absolute difference from its issue price at Rs 1,247.50, followed by Aether Industries at Rs 969.60 and PB Fintech at Rs  745.

SEBI's findings On IPO Lock-Ins

On the question of whether SEBI had examined the impact of lock-in restrictions on post-listing price behaviour, the regulator said it had conducted an empirical examination of anchor investor exit behaviour around prescribed lock-in expiry windows and the corresponding price impact in 242 mainboard IPOs listed between April 2022 and October 2025.

Under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 100% of shares allotted to anchor investors are locked in for 30 days from the date of allotment, while 50% of the shares are locked in for 90 days.

At the aggregate level, the weighted aggregate exit percentage immediately after the first unlock event at T+30 was 3.2% of the total anchor portion, while it was 17.3% past the second unlock event at T+90.

SEBI observed that downward price pressure around the first unlock window was concentrated in a few IPOs. As many as 24 of the 242 IPOs recorded anchor exits of more than 10%, with the mean and median price impact during T+29 to T+33 at -3.5% and -6%, respectively.

No major price impact was observed around the second unlock window.

ALSO READ: Track All Stock Market Live Updates Here

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