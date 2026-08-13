Multibagger Stock In Focus: HFCL Share Price Jumps 4% To Hit 52-Week High; Extends Rally To Fifth Session

HFCL share price extended rally for the fifth consecutive session to hit 52-week high on Thursday, led by strong buying momentum. The multibagger stock rallied as much as 4.24% to touch a fresh high of Rs 230.90 apiece on the BSE.

The telecom infrastructure stock has rallied more than 13% in five sessions.

Last month, HFCL Q1 results showed that the company swung to a profit of Rs 229 crore compared to a loss of Rs 32.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue in Q1FY27 surged 119.9% to Rs 1,915 crore from Rs 871 crore, year-on-year (YoY), on account of ramping AI data centres demand and an increase in exports.

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HFCL also doubled its revenue guidance for FY27 to 40%.

At the operational front, the company's EBITDA during the June quarter jumped to Rs 414 crore from Rs 28.8 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 21.6% from 3.3%, YoY.

Technical Outlook

HFCL share price has been consolidating in the Rs 180–230 range for the last eight weeks. The stock is steadily moving higher and is now trading near the upper band of its consolidation range.

“The RSI is in a rising mode, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The DI+ is placed above DI- on the ADX indicator, highlighting buyers' control. Additionally, the MACD line has crossed above the signal line, accompanied by rising green histogram bars, further reinforcing the bullish bias,” said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

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According to Shah, a decisive and sustained move above Rs 230 could trigger a continuation of the uptrend. On the downside, the Rs 200 – Rs 195 zone is likely to act as an immediate support.

HFCL Share Price Performance

HFCL share price has rallied over 50% in three months, and has surged more than 230% in six months. The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 240% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has jumped 235% in the past five years.

At 10:00 AM, HFCL share price was trading 3.81% higher at Rs 229.95 apiece on the BSE.

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