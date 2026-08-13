Shiprocket IPO GMP: What Grey Market Premium Signals On Day 2 Of Subscription

Shiprocket's Rs 1,617 crore initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription on Aug. 12, was subscribed 0.97 times on Day 1. Ahead of listing, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a implied listing gain of 35%.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest GMP, subscription status, price band, allotment date and listing schedule.

What Does Shiprocket IPO GMP Signal?

The GMP of Rs 34 suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 131, assuming the upper price band of Rs 97. This represents a potential premium of 35.05% over the issue price.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Particulars Details IPO price band Rs 92–97 Latest GMP, Aug. 13 Rs 34 Estimated listing price Rs 131 Potential listing gain 35.05%

Shiprocket IPO: Latest Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 1.33 times as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday

QIBs: 0.02 times

NIIs: 1.75 times

RIIs: 4.53 times

Shiprocket IPO Details: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size

The Shiprocket IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 9.13 crore equity shares worth Rs 885.50 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 7.55 crore equity shares worth Rs 731.98 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 1,617.48 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 92–Rs 97 per share.

The minimum bid size for retail investors is 154 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,938 at the upper end of the price band.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Shiprocket IPO Key Dates

Issue open date: Aug. 12

Issue close date: Aug. 14

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 17

Refund initiation: Aug. 18

Share credit: Aug. 18

Listing date: Aug. 19

Shiprocket Financial Performance

While revenue grew 24% year-on-year in FY26, Shiprocket remained loss-making, with its net loss widening from Rs 74.45 crore in FY25 to Rs 79.25 crore.

For FY26, Shiprocket reported:

Total income: Rs 2,077.42 crore, compared with Rs 1,674.82 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Loss of Rs 79.25 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 74.45 crore in FY25

EBITDA: Loss of Rs 16.56 crore versus a loss of Rs 17.16 crore a year earlier.

Shiprocket Business

Shiprocket is an e-commerce enablement platform serving MSMEs, D2C brands and retailers.

Shiprocket IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Growth and marketing: Rs 571.40 crore

Technology infrastructure: Rs 159.80 crore

Debt repayment/prepayment: Rs 210 crore

Acquisitions and general corporate purposes

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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