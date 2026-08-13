Batwara 1947 Day 1 Advance Booking Update: Sunny Deol Starrer Sees Healthy Pre-Sales

Sunny Deol-led historical drama Batwara 1947 is witnessing good ticket sales across major cities and key Hindi-speaking markets as audiences begin booking seats for its opening day.

Batwara 1947 Day 1 Advance Booking

Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 1.48 crore in first-day booking gross (excluding block seats). The film has sold 55,459 tickets across 8,393 shows in the Hindi 2D format. Including block seats, the opening-day booking gross stands at Rs 3.81 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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State-Wise Advance Booking Report

Among all states, Sacnilk reports that Delhi has emerged as the biggest contributor with Rs 33.86 lakh in advance booking gross (Rs 75.22 lakh with block seats). Maharashtra follows with Rs 21.09 lakh, while Gujarat has registered Rs 17.70 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh contributed Rs 14.86 lakh, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 10.55 lakh. Madhya Pradesh has collected Rs 7.59 lakh, while West Bengal recorded Rs 5.97 lakh and Punjab added Rs 5.19 lakh. Tamil Nadu posted the highest real occupancy among states at 10%.

Top Regions Driving Pre-Sales

As per Sacnilk, Mumbai follows with Rs 14.57 lakh, while Ahmedabad has generated Rs 6.09 lakh. Jaipur contributed Rs 4.48 lakh, ahead of Hyderabad with Rs 4.21 lakh and Lucknow with Rs 3.20 lakh. Among major cities, Chennai recorded the highest real occupancy at 12%, while Kanpur registered 11%.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in key roles. The film is set during the time of India's Partition and shows the human impact.

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