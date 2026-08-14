Bharat Dynamics Q1 Result: Net Profit Increases Sixfold To Rs 119 Crore, Revenue Doubles

- Bharat Dynamics reported a sixfold rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 119 crore year-on-year
- Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 572 crore in the June quarter
- EBITDA improved to Rs 82.8 crore from a loss of Rs 45.3 crore in the prior year quarter
Defence equipment manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Ltd reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for the June quarter, with consolidated net profit rising over sixfold to Rs 119 crore from Rs 18.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 572 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 248 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking year-on-year growth of around 131%.
The company posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 82.8 crore, against an operating loss of Rs 45.3 crore a year earlier.
Its EBITDA margin stood at 14.5% in the first quarter. The turnaround in operating earnings, coupled with strong revenue growth, supported the sharp increase in Bharat Dynamics' quarterly profit.
Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit at Rs 119 crore vs Rs 18.3 crore YoY
- Revenue at Rs 572 crore vs Rs 248 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 82.8 crore vs loss of Rs 45.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 14.5% in Q1
The company is yet to announce the schedule to discuss its Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today
Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. rose over 2% on Friday with stock trading at Rs 1,388.70 apiece after the company announced Q1FY27 results. The scrip rose as much as 2.28% to Rs 1406.80 apiece on Friday at 1:43 9.m. This compares to a 0.10% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 11.82% in the last 12 months and 5.08% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.08 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.38.
Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, three maintain a "hold", and four maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,331.50 implies a downside of 4.5%
Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here
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