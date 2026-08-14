Bharat Dynamics Q1 Result: Net Profit Increases Sixfold To Rs 119 Crore, Revenue Doubles

Defence equipment manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Ltd reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for the June quarter, with consolidated net profit rising over sixfold to Rs 119 crore from Rs 18.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 572 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 248 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking year-on-year growth of around 131%.

The company posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 82.8 crore, against an operating loss of Rs 45.3 crore a year earlier.

Its EBITDA margin stood at 14.5% in the first quarter. The turnaround in operating earnings, coupled with strong revenue growth, supported the sharp increase in Bharat Dynamics' quarterly profit.

Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results - YoY

Net profit at Rs 119 crore vs Rs 18.3 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 572 crore vs Rs 248 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs 82.8 crore vs loss of Rs 45.3 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 14.5% in Q1

The company is yet to announce the schedule to discuss its Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. rose over 2% on Friday with stock trading at Rs 1,388.70 apiece after the company announced Q1FY27 results. The scrip rose as much as 2.28% to Rs 1406.80 apiece on Friday at 1:43 9.m. This compares to a 0.10% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 11.82% in the last 12 months and 5.08% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.08 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.38.

Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, three maintain a "hold", and four maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,331.50 implies a downside of 4.5%

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.