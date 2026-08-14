Natco Pharma Q1 Result: Profit Falls 57% YoY To Rs 207 Crore; Revenue Down 45% YoY

Pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma reported a weak set of numbers for the June quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit declining 57% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 207 crore, compared with Rs 481 crore in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations, or topline, fell 44.7% YoY to Rs 735 crore from Rs 1,329 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Operating performance also remained under pressure, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declining 67.4% YoY to Rs 186 crore from Rs 571 crore.

EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 25.3% in Q1FY27 from 43% a year ago.

Natco Pharma Approves Interim Dividend

The company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for FY27.

The board also approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and/or other permitted instruments, subject to necessary approvals.

The fundraising plan is aimed at strengthening the company's financial flexibility as it continues to invest in its business and growth opportunities.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Natco Pharma is a multinational pharmaceutical company specialising in complex generics, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and oncology medicines.

Founded in 1981, the company also operates a Crop Health Sciences business and sells its products across more than 50 countries.

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