Alkem Laboratories Q1 Result: Net Profit Drops 22% Despite Revenue Growth

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. today announced its standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Friday. The pharmaceuticals company reported a 21.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 520 crore for the first quarter, compared with Rs 664 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue from operations rose 10.9% to Rs 3,740 crore from Rs 3,371 crore a year earlier. Operating performance remained positive, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increasing 3.7% to Rs 766 crore, against Rs 739 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, the Ebitda margin narrowed by 140 basis points to 20.5% from 21.9% last year, indicating that expenses grew faster than revenue during the quarter.

The decline in bottom-line profit was also driven by a sharp rise in tax expense, which increased to Rs 251 crore from Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company said that they will set up a new block within the existing manufacturing facility located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh for which they have approved an investment of upto Rs 75 crores.

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Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit down 21.7% at Rs 520 crore vs Rs 664 crore YoY

Revenue up 10.9% at Rs 3,740 crore vs Rs 3,371 crore YoY

EBITDA up 3.7% at Rs 766 crore vs Rs 739 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 20.5% vs 21.9% YoY

Tax expense at Rs 251 crore vs Rs 103 crore YoY

Sandeep Singh, MD of Alkem, said, "We have started FY27 on a steady note, with healthy growth across our India and international businesses. Our India business continued to outperform the market, while the strong growth in our non-US international markets was encouraging. At the same time, there are areas where we need to improve, particularly in strengthening execution, addressing operational and regulatory priorities, and improving the consistency of performance across our businesses."

"We are also investing in R&D, MedTech and Biotech as we build our next phase of growth. Our focus will be to strengthen the core, address the areas that need improvement and build these newer opportunities in a disciplined manner," Singh added.

The trading window shall open on August 17, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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