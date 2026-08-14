Bank Holiday August 15, 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Independence Day? Check Details

All public and private sector banks across India will remain closed on Aug. 15, on account of Independence Day. Independence Day is a national holiday, and bank branches across India will remain closed on Aug. 15.

Aug. 15 Bank Holiday

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar, all bank branches nationwide are closed on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, on account of Independence Day. Aug. 15 also marks Parsi New Year 2026 for those following the Shahenshahi calendar.

Since Independence Day is a mandatory national holiday, this closure applies uniformly across every state and region without exception.

It is important to note that though physical branches are closed, online services remain accessible. Even if your nearest bank branch is closed, customers can carry out essential banking transactions without disruption. While branches will remain closed, customers can continue to access most digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile banking, UPI payments and ATM services.

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Bank Holidays in August 2026

The remaining August bank holidays vary by state and city, according to the RBI's holiday calendar. Banks will also remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

As per the official RBI holiday schedule, here is the full list of remaining bank holidays in August 2026:

Aug. 19 (Wednesday) : Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur – Agartala

Aug. 25 (Tuesday) : Milad-Un-Nabi / First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

Aug. 26 (Wednesday): Id-E-Milad / Baravafat / Milad-un-Nabi / Thiruvonam – Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

Aug. 28 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan / Pang-Lhabsol / Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi – Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

Date Day Holiday Locations Aug. 15 Saturday Independence Day All India Aug. 16 Sunday Weekly holiday All India Aug. 19 Wednesday Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's Birthday Agartala Aug. 22 Saturday Fourth Saturday All India Aug. 23 Sunday Weekly holiday All India Aug. 25 Tuesday Milad-Un-Nabi / First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif Select centres Aug. 26 Wednesday Id-E-Milad / Baravafat / Milad-un-Nabi / Thiruvonam Select centres Aug. 28 Friday Raksha Bandhan and other regional holidays Select centres

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In addition to these region-specific holidays, banks across India will remain closed on the regular weekly offs as per RBI guidelines. These include Sunday, Aug. 16, Saturday, Aug. 22 (Fourth Saturday), and Sunday, Aug. 23.

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