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Bank Holiday August 15, 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Independence Day? Check Details

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar, all bank branches nationwide will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 15.

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Bank Holiday August 15, 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Independence Day? Check Details
Customers can use online banking facilities.
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All public and private sector banks across India will remain closed on Aug. 15, on account of Independence Day. Independence Day is a national holiday, and bank branches across India will remain closed on Aug. 15.

 Aug. 15 Bank Holiday

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar, all bank branches nationwide are closed on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, on account of Independence Day. Aug. 15 also marks Parsi New Year 2026 for those following the Shahenshahi calendar.

Since Independence Day is a mandatory national holiday, this closure applies uniformly across every state and region without exception.

It is important to note that though physical branches are closed, online services remain accessible. Even if your nearest bank branch is closed, customers can carry out essential banking transactions without disruption. While branches will remain closed, customers can continue to access most digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile banking, UPI payments and ATM services.

ALSO READ: Dry Days In August 2026: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In India On These Dates

Bank Holidays in August 2026

The remaining August bank holidays vary by state and city, according to the RBI's holiday calendar. Banks will also remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

 As per the official RBI holiday schedule, here is the full list of remaining bank holidays in August 2026:

  • Aug. 19 (Wednesday): Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur – Agartala

  • Aug. 25 (Tuesday): Milad-Un-Nabi / First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

  • Aug. 26 (Wednesday): Id-E-Milad / Baravafat / Milad-un-Nabi / Thiruvonam – Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

  • Aug. 28 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan / Pang-Lhabsol / Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi – Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

DateDayHolidayLocations
Aug. 15SaturdayIndependence DayAll India
Aug. 16SundayWeekly holidayAll India
Aug. 19WednesdayMaharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's BirthdayAgartala
Aug. 22SaturdayFourth SaturdayAll India
Aug. 23SundayWeekly holidayAll India
Aug. 25TuesdayMilad-Un-Nabi / First Onam / Milad-i-SherifSelect centres
Aug. 26WednesdayId-E-Milad / Baravafat / Milad-un-Nabi / ThiruvonamSelect centres
Aug. 28FridayRaksha Bandhan and other regional holidaysSelect centres

ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Protest Reaches 21st Day, Plan Tiranga Yatra

In addition to these region-specific holidays, banks across India will remain closed on the regular weekly offs as per RBI guidelines. These include Sunday, Aug. 16, Saturday, Aug. 22 (Fourth Saturday), and Sunday, Aug. 23.

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