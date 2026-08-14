Delhi Traffic Advisory For August 15: Check Road Closures, Diversions Near Red Fort On Independence Day

Commuting in Delhi will require some advance planning on August 15, as security arrangements have tightened in the national capital.

The Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, announcing certain traffic restrictions, diversions and vehicle movement regulations will remain in force from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM for public safety and convenience in view of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

Sharing the notice on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police have advised people to avoid restricted roads and follow designated alternate routes.

Commuters have been asked to plan journeys in advance, leave early and allow extra travel time. "Delhi Traffic Police appeals to all commuters to cooperate and help ensure safe and smooth traffic movement during Independence Day 2026,” it added.

Also Read: Independence Day 2026: 15 Biggest Milestones That Changed The Country

Which Roads Will Remain Closed?

The following roads will remain closed for general traffic from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Aug. 15. Only vehicles having valid labels will be permitted:

Netaji Subhash Marg — Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk

Lothian Road — GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk

S.P. Mukherjee Marg — H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road — Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg — Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and Link Road — towards Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road — Rajghat to ISBT Kashmere Gate

Roads to be avoided

Commuters without valid parking labels are advised to avoid the following roads:

C-Hexagon, India Gate

Copernicus Marg

Mandi House

Tilak Marg

Mathura Road

BSZ Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

J.L. Nehru Marg

Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate

Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh Bypass

Also Read: Independence Day 2026: How Much Did A Train Ticket Cost In 1947? Compare Old India With 2026

Alternate routes:

For north-south movement, commuters are advised to use Aurobindo Marg → Safdarjung Road → Kamal Ataturk Marg → Kautilya Marg → S.P. Marg → 11 Murti → Mother Teresa Crescent → Park Street → Mandir Marg → Panchkuian Road → Rani Jhansi Road.

The suggested route for east-west movement is NH-24/NH-9 → Nizamuddin Khatta → Barapulla Road → Ring Road. Alternatively, commuters can take DND → Barapulla Road/Ring Road.

Those travelling from Trans-Yamuna to North Delhi are suggested to travel via Pusta Road → GT Road → Yudhister Setu → ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Commercial Vehicles And Bus Restrictions

The traffic advisory also includes restrictions on commercial vehicles and buses. Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight on August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period. City buses and DTC services will be diverted from affected corridors, according to the traffic plan.

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