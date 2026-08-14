Union Minister JP Nadda Undergoes Angiography After Being Admitted To AIIMS Delhi

Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after experiencing uneasiness, with the hospital confirming on Friday that he is currently stable and under observation, reported NDTV.

Nadda was admitted on the evening of August 13, 2026, following the health complaint. Doctors at AIIMS conducted medical evaluations and tests, including a coronary angiography, to assess his condition.

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According to an official statement from AIIMS, Nadda underwent the angiography on the evening of August 13. He has since remained admitted to the Department of Cardiology for observation.

The hospital has not disclosed details of the angiography findings or indicated any specific cardiac condition. The available information only states that the Union minister is stable and receiving medical supervision.

Nadda, who also serves as a senior BJP leader, was taken to the premier government hospital after experiencing the uneasiness. His admission prompted medical evaluation, with doctors carrying out the necessary cardiac tests as a precaution.

AIIMS issued the update on August 14, confirming that Nadda remains stable. The hospital has not provided a timeline for his discharge or indicated when he is expected to resume his regular official duties. As per the official statement, the hospital said, "Union Health Minister JP Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography on the evening of August 13, 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology, AIIMS."

The development comes as Nadda continues to hold the portfolios of Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers in the central government. His health status is being closely watched, although the hospital's latest statement indicates there is no immediate cause for concern, as per reports.

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Further details regarding his medical evaluation or discharge are expected from the hospital if and when an official update is issued.

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