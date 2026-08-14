The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 28: Christopher Nolan Film Maintains Steady Run

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its theatrical run in India with a stable performance even after completing four weeks at the box office.

The epic action drama has maintained a presence across multiple languages, while attracting audiences despite a reduced number of shows. The film now enters its fifth week after wrapping up another consistent day at the ticket windows.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 28

According to box office tracking portal Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 1.4 crore net on Day 28 (fourth Thursday). With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 175.22 crore.

The film registered an India gross collection of Rs 1.58 crore on Thursday and was screened across 813 shows nationwide. It recorded an overall occupancy of 32.7% for the day.

Language-Wise Box Office Performance

The English version remained the biggest contributor on Day 28, earning Rs 1.32 crore net (Rs 1.50 crore gross) from 659 shows with 37.0% occupancy. The Hindi version added Rs 6 lakh net (Rs 6 lakh gross) from 137 shows, recording 13.0% occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs 1 lakh net (Rs 1 lakh gross) from 12 shows with 27.0% occupancy, while the Telugu version also earned Rs 1 lakh net (Rs 1 lakh gross) from 5 shows, registering 13.0% occupancy, as per Sacnilk.

Fourth Week Box Office Performance

The Odyssey wrapped up its fourth week with a net collection of Rs 16.47 crore. Earlier, the film earned Rs 90.30 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 44.95 crore in the second week and Rs 23.50 crore during the third week. The steady run over four weeks has helped the film cross the Rs 175-crore mark at the Indian box office.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic action fantasy based on Homer's classic Greek poem of the same name. The film features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal in key roles. The story follows Odysseus on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, encountering mythical creatures and formidable challenges along the way.

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