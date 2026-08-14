Vishwanath and Sons Social Media Reviews: Netizens Praise Suriya's Heartwarming Drama

Vishwanath and Sons has sparked conversations among moviegoers following its theatrical release. The film has attracted attention for its unusual premise and the pairing of Suriya and Mamitha Baiju.

Social Media Reviews

The reactions people are sharing online show that Vishwanath and Sons is getting positive reactions from the audience. People like the film's positive mood, the emotional parts, and the acting.

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What Is Vishwanath And Sons About?

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful international shooter whose life changes when he turns 40. His years of dedication to shooting are tested when family responsibilities and personal relationships begin competing for his attention.

The story takes another turn when a child under Sanjay's care requires urgent medical treatment. During this time, he meets Maddy, a woman who is much younger than him. Her feelings for him introduce an unexpected romantic angle, making his already busy life even more complicated.

The film tries to combine romance, family emotions and the stress of ambition and getting older. At its core, the story asks if you can have success, family life, and happiness all at the same time.

Vishwanath And Sons Cast And Crew

Suriya leads the film as Sanjay Vishwanath, while Mamitha Baiju plays Maddy. Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon feature in pivotal roles.

Vishwanath and Sons is written and directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The 2026 Tamil-language drama brings together elements of romance, family drama and sports through the story of an ageing international shooter.

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