$1.3 Billion Gone: US Lost 45 Reaper Drones In Iran Conflict, Says Report

The US military has lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones during its conflict with Iran, wiping out roughly 25% of its operational fleet and resulting in hardware losses of more than $1.3 billion, according to a Washington Post report.

The report said that the losses have reduced the US military's ability to conduct persistent surveillance and precision strikes across the region, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The US had about 185 Reapers before the conflict began,165 operated by the Air Force and another 20 by the Marine Corps, excluding drones operated by US intelligence agencies. Washington Post reported that Marine Corps spokesman Lt. Col. Joshua Benson said units primarily operating in the Asia-Pacific had not suffered losses, leaving the Air Force to absorb the reported attrition.

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Each Reaper costs between $30 million and $50 million, depending on its sensors and weapons configuration. The drones have been used for surveillance, tracking mobile targets and carrying out precision strikes.

However, their relatively slow speed and low operating altitude have made them vulnerable to hostile fire, electronic disruption and communication-link failures in the region. According to the report, not all of the reported 45 losses were caused by enemy action.

A fourth US official, speaking anonymously to The Washington Post to discuss Pentagon data, said an unspecified number of drones crashed after communication links between operators and aircraft failed.

The scale of the losses had already raised concerns within the Pentagon. In May, Lt. Gen. David Tabor, a senior Air Force officer, told senators that the active Reaper inventory had fallen to about 135 aircraft. Tabor said he was concerned about the losses and that the Air Force was examining ways to replenish the fleet quickly.

The Reaper losses come as US forces face broader demands on military inventories. During the first month of the campaign, American forces used more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles and over 1,000 Patriot and THAAD air-defence interceptors, according to the supplied report.

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The Pentagon is also moving away from the General Atomics-built Reaper in favour of lower-cost, swarm-capable surveillance drones. Replacing the depleted Reaper fleet, however, is expected to take time.

The MQ-9 Reaper, originally known as Predator B, is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. Built for persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as precision strikes, the Reaper can remain airborne for more than 24 hours. It is equipped with electro-optical/infrared sensors, radar and laser-designation systems.

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