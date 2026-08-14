Up To 100%! Trump Slaps New Tariffs On Imported Drones, Citing National Security

US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs of up to 100% on imported drones and their components, in a move aimed at curbing American dependence on China, which dominates the global unmanned aircraft market.

The White House said the decision was grounded in national security concerns.

A 100% duty rate will apply to certain unmanned aircraft systems, including those weighing more than 25 kilograms at take-off and those fitted with sensitive capabilities such as thermal imaging and docking stations, AFP reported.

Smaller drones will attract a lower tariff of 25%.

In its statement, the White House said the measures were designed to "encourage increased domestic production" of drones and their components while reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. Most of the new duties are scheduled to take effect from September 3.

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The tariffs are widely seen as targeting Chinese drone maker DJI, which was founded in 2006 and has come to control more than two-thirds of the global drone market, according to several industry studies.

The announcement follows a tit-for-tat escalation in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing over the drone sector.

Last week, China imposed restrictions on drone exports to the United States and blacklisted six American companies, in response to Washington's trade sanctions linked to forced labour and national security concerns.

Beijing's move came days after the US had imposed fresh tariffs on China and 59 other countries.

The drone tariffs add to a broader pattern of trade measures by the Trump administration this year targeting Chinese-dominated technology sectors, as Washington seeks to rebuild domestic manufacturing capacity in industries it considers strategically sensitive.

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The clash over drones mirrors similar disputes over semiconductors, rare earths and other critical technologies where China holds a commanding market position.

The full list of affected drone categories and any exemptions is expected to be published ahead of the September 3 implementation date.

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