Trump’s $927 Million White House Project Would Be Most Expensive In 80 Years

The Trump administration is planning at least $900 million in construction and modernisation work at the White House, with the total cost potentially reaching $927 million. If completed, the project would mark the most expensive major overhaul of the US president's residence in more than 80 years.

The planned work includes President Donald Trump's proposed East Wing ballroom, a new visitor screening centre, a helipad, upgrades around Lafayette Square and other security and infrastructure projects.

According to The Washington Post, the administration has financed the projects through a combination of funds shifted from other government agencies and private donations, rather than seeking direct congressional approval for the entire amount.

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Government records show that around $875 million has been moved into a White House account since Trump took office. The account typically receives about $2.5 million annually from Congress for repairs and maintenance.

The transferred funds include $500 million from the US Secret Service and White House Military Office, while private donations account for about $305 million. Another $70 million could not be identified in the documents reviewed by The Post.

The East Wing ballroom, initially estimated to cost about $600 million, has been a key part of Trump's White House makeover. Trump has repeatedly said the ballroom would be privately funded. The White House now says $400 million in private donations will cover the project.

However, the ballroom project has run into a legal hurdle. A US federal appeals court ruled against Trump's plan, saying the administration must obtain Congressional approval before continuing construction. Trump has said he will appeal.

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"Congress has exclusive authority to regulate the construction and demolition of White House structures," Judges Patricia A Millett and Bradley N Garcia wrote, adding that the decision on whether to build a major ballroom rests with Congress.

White House spokesman David Ingle defended the broader renovation programme, saying, "President Trump continues to implement long-overdue and necessary renovations to beautify the People's House as we celebrate our great Nation's 250th anniversary of independence."

He added that the White House would be properly glorified and remain in excellent condition for generations.

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