Who Is Will Scharf? Trump Announces New White House Counsel

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Will Scharf, currently serving as the White House staff secretary, has been appointed as the next White House Counsel and Assistant to the President, effective September 1, 2026.

Scharf will be replacing David Warrington, who is leaving the administration for the private sector, Reuters reported.

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Who is Will Scharf?

William Owen Scharf is an Amercian attorney and political adviser who has been serving as Trump's White House Staff Secretary since the beginning of Trump's second term as President in January 2025. Scharf has also been the chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), the executive branch agency with jurisdiction over construction and major renovations of government buildings in the region, AP News reported. As the head of the NCPC, Scharf helped secure approval for the $400 million ballroom project.

Scharf graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts in history in 2008 and from Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctor in 2011. After graduating from Harvard, he clerked for Judge Raymond Gruender of the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Before entering the Trump administration, Scharf worked as an assistant US attorney in St. Louis, including in the violent crimes division, AP reported.

Will Scharf and Donald Trump

Scharf became closely associated with Trump through the President's legal battles. He joined Trump's legal team in 2023 and represented him in several cases, including Trump's federal election interference case. One of Scharf's most prominent assignments was Trump's presidential immunity case before the US Supreme Court.

Trump selected Scharf as the White House Staff Secretary after winning the 2024 presidential election. This position put him close to the President and involved managing the flow of documents and presidential decisions through the White House. In July 2025, Trump also appointed Scharf as the Chairman of the NCPC.

Scharf's appointment as the White House Counsel comes after his involvement with Trump's controversial White House ballroom project, estimated at around $400 million. The Associated Press reported that Scharf's current roles played a major role in securing the approval for the construction plans of the ballroom.

As the White House Counsel, Scharf will become the administration's top in-house legal adviser. The Counsel's office handles legal matters involving the presidency, issues related to presidential pardons, legislation and lawsuits involving the president.

Scharf's appointment comes only months before the 2026 midterm elections, when the Trump administration could face intensified congressional scrutiny and legal challenges.

Scharf will also take over at a time when the administration is pursuing several legally contentious policies, making his previous experiences particularly relevant to his new responsibilities.

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