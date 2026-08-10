Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, 10,00,000 Evacuated As Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc In China - Watch

Typhoon Dolphin made landfall on China's eastern coast on Sunday, triggering mass evacuations, widespread flight cancellations and warnings of floods and landslides, Reuters reported.

Typhoon Dolphin, the strongest tropical cyclone to hit China so far in 2026, came ashore near Yuhuan in Zhejiang province at around 5:30 lm local time on August 9.

China's meteorological authorities stated that the storm had maximum sustained winds of about 151 kmph near its centre when it made landfall.

ALSO READ: Typhoon Dolphin Leaves Thousands Without Power In Japan, Heads For China

According to Reuters, more than one million people were evacuated in China ahead of the typhoon, including around 900,000 residents in Wenzhou and nearly 99,000 people in Fujian province. The evacuations were carried out as authorities prepared for potentially dangerous flooding, landslides and strong coastal winds.

Shanghai experienced major disruptions in air travel as the typhoon approached. More than 1,300 flights - roughly 60% of the scheduled flights - were cancelled at Shanghai's Hongqiao and Pudong airports, AP reported. Reuters meanwhile reported that the number of cancellations in Shanghai was around 1,500, reflecting continuing adjustments to flight schedules as the storm approached.

Authorities also suspended ferry and cruise services in areas threatened by the storm. The agency stated that some areas of eastern China could receive between 200 mm and 400 mm of rainfall, increasing concerns over flooding and landslides.

Before reaching China, typhoon Dolphin passed through Japan's southern islands, including Okinawa. Reuters reported that the storm brought sustained winds of upto 144 kmph, with gusts reaching 198 kmph during its approach to southwestern Japan.

Authorities in eastern China remained concerned about the possibility of severe flooding and landslides as Dolphin moved inland.

The combination of strong winds, intense rainfall and already vulnerable terrain increased the risk of landslides and river flooding in parts of eastern China.

Northern Taiwan also experienced rainfall associated with the storm's outer bands, with some flights between Taiwan and China cancelled, AP reported.

ALSO READ: Typhoon Noul: China Issues Red Alert As Typhoon Makes Landfall; Over 3,40,000 Residents Evacuated

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