Typhoon Noul: China Issues Red Alert As Typhoon Makes Landfall; Over 3,40,000 Residents Evacuated

China's national weather authority has issued a red alert, the highest level in the country's colour-coded typhoon warning system, as Typhoon Noul approaches the southern coastline and moves towards Guangdong province. The warning highlights the threat of powerful winds, intense rainfall, and possible flooding, prompting authorities to activate emergency measures.

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Typhoon Noul, identified as the 12th typhoon of the year, was located around 100 km southeast of Huidong County in Huizhou City, Guangdong, late on Saturday night. The storm was moving northwest at approximately 20 km/h, carrying maximum near-centre winds of Force 14 as it approached the region, as per Local Media.

The typhoon was expected to make landfall along the Guangdong coast before moving north-northwestward and gradually weakening inland. The storm system triggered weather warnings across seven provinces, including Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Hubei, and Henan, as authorities prepared for possible flooding and severe weather conditions.

The approaching storm caused major travel disruptions across southern China. More than 410 flights and 150 high-speed train services were cancelled on Saturday due to worsening weather conditions. In Hong Kong, emergency measures affected transport services, while the Home Affairs Department opened 28 temporary shelters for residents requiring assistance.

Authorities in Guangdong and neighbouring regions intensified preparations to minimise the impact of the storm. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters upgraded the emergency response for flood and typhoon control in Guangdong to Level III. Meanwhile, inland provinces, including Jiangxi and Hunan, activated Level IV flood emergency responses after forecasts indicated the possibility of heavy rainfall.

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Typhoon Noul, named after the Korean word for the glow of sunrise or sunset, marks the 12th typhoon to form in the Pacific this year and the third to hit China this month. In anticipation of its landfall, authorities evacuated more than 340,000 residents from Guangdong province.

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