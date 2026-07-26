US Forces Redirect 12 Commercial Vessels As Naval Blockade Against Iran Remains

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that its naval blockade against Iran remains fully operational, with coalition forces redirecting 12 commercial vessels and disabling two ships that allegedly failed to comply with repeated warnings. The move is part of Washington's efforts to restrict unauthorised maritime movement to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas amid rising regional tensions.

CENTCOM stated that US forces have continued enforcing maritime restrictions, intercepting vessels suspected of attempting to bypass the blockade. Two non-compliant ships were reportedly disabled, while two others were boarded to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

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The statement read, “Earlier today, U.S. forces completed a verification boarding aboard Comoros-flagged M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea, and the tanker is now continuing its journey.”

In another operation, the Mozambique-flagged M/T Lavine was reportedly disabled in the Gulf of Oman after allegedly attempting to violate the blockade and ignoring multiple warnings. CENTCOM said the measures were aimed at maintaining control over maritime activity and preventing unauthorised transit linked to Iran.

The enforcement has raised concerns over disruptions to international shipping routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints for energy shipments. The situation has increased pressure on commercial operators navigating the region due to growing security risks.

Iran has also taken retaliatory measures, with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval forces reportedly targeting four commercial vessels in the southern Strait of Hormuz within a 24-hour period. Iranian state media claimed the ships were travelling through an “illegal and unsafe route” and were forced to alter course.

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The developments follow a reported incident involving the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA inside Iranian territorial waters. The Indian Embassy in Tehran said it was monitoring the situation and confirmed that all 28 Indian crew members onboard were safe.

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