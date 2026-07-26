Iran-backed Houthis Fire Missiles At Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched missiles and drones targeting facilities linked to Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco in the Red Sea cities of Yanbu and Jizan.

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Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the strikes in a prerecorded statement, claiming that the attacks were carried out in response to Saudi air operations in Yemen. Saudi Arabia's civil defence authorities confirmed that emergency alerts and sirens were activated multiple times in Yanbu and Jizan following the attacks. However, Saudi officials did not immediately provide details on possible damage, interceptions, or casualties, as per local news.

Triggered by alleged Houthi attacks on two Saudi oil tankers earlier in the week, the Saudi-led coalition launched retaliatory airstrikes on Hodeida. The Houthi health ministry claimed the strikes hit near a telecom corporation and the port, injuring two people. However, the coalition countered that the civilian port was not targeted, stating the operation focused strictly on “legitimate military targets” posing a threat to commercial vessels, reported local media.

The confrontation has renewed concerns over the security of the Red Sea shipping corridor and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints. The Houthis have threatened to restrict or block Saudi-linked shipping through the strait, which handles a significant share of global trade and container traffic.

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The escalation comes amid wider regional tensions involving Iran, the United States, and their allies. The Houthi-Saudi confrontation coincided with a pause in nearly two weeks of US strikes on targets inside Iran following heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the Yemen conflict.

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