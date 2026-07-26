Kargil Vijay Diwas: India Remembers Bravehearts Of 1999 War

India is commemorating the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces personnel who fought in the 1999 Kargil War. Observed every year on July 26, the day marks India's victory in Operation Vijay, which successfully reclaimed strategic positions along the Line of Control (LoC) after Pakistani forces and infiltrators occupied key high-altitude posts in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Dras Hosts Pre-Celebration Events to Honour Kargil Heroes

Dras hosted a dynamic lineup of pre-celebration events leading up to Kargil Vijay Diwas. Attended by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma at Vishwanathan Stadium, the Gauravmay Sanskriti event brought together a drone show, a Shwet Ashwa motorcycle display, school dance performances, and patriotic music from the Ladakh Scouts Band. The ceremony also honoured the families of Kargil's bravehearts, paying tribute to the enduring spirit and supreme sacrifice of Operation Vijay.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to the soldiers of the Kargil War, honouring their courage and ultimate sacrifice. In a post reflecting on their legacy, he wrote, “Honour the courage and valour of our brave soldiers who defended the nation. Their service and sacrifices will always be remembered.”

Operation Vijay and Recapture of Strategic Peaks

During the conflict, the Indian Army carried out challenging operations to recapture strategic positions, including peaks such as Tololing and Tiger Hill. The Indian Air Force provided vital support through precision air strikes at elevations exceeding 20,000 feet, while the Navy played a key role in restricting enemy supply routes in the Arabian Sea.

Indian soldiers battled at extreme heights and difficult terrain to recapture crucial peaks overlooking the Srinagar–Leh highway. The operation witnessed remarkable coordination between the Army, Air Force, and Navy through Operation Vijay, Operation Safed Sagar, and Operation Talwar.

Remembering the 527 Fallen Soldiers and Param Vir Chakra Heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas pays tribute to the 527 Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the conflict. The day also remembers the bravery of decorated heroes, including Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exceptional courage and leadership during critical battles.

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Captain Vikram Batra became a symbol of bravery for his role in recapturing Point 5140 and Point 4875, inspiring troops with his famous battle cry, “Yeh Dil Maange More!”

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