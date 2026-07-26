NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Jury Set To Crown India Inc Titans — Here's What To Expect

The day to celebrate exceptional leaders across India's corporate landscape has arrived. The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards will be held on Sunday, July 26, recognising outstanding leadership, innovations and corporate excellence. Winners have been selected through a rigorous eavaluation process that combines quantitative financial screening with qualitative assessment by an independent jury.

The awards will follow a two-stage process, including data-driven screening and independent jury evaluation. In the first step, eligible companies were shortlisted using predefined financial and business metrics. These shortlisted nominees were then reviewed by an eminent jury, which considers both quantitative performance and qualitative factors before selecting the winners.

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The major categories under The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 include Business Leader of the Year, New Economy Leaders, Financial Powerhouse, Wealth Creators, AI Champion, and Green Champion of the Year.

In addition to data-driven categories, the awards will feature editorial recognitions, including, Philanthropist of the Year, Trailblazer of the Year and Atmanirbharata Champion.

The nominess for Business Leader of the Year (non-PSU) are Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group; K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motors; P. Venkatesalu, MD & CEO, Trent; Inder T. Jaisinghani, Chairman & MD, Polycab India; Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin; Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO, Bajaj Auto; Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India; S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman & MD, L&T

The nominees for Business Leader of the Year (PSU) are Capt. Jagmohan, CMD, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders; Manoj Jain, CMD, BEL; K. Sadashiv Murthy, CMD, BHEL; Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC; Arun Kumar Singh, CMD, ONGC

For the AI Champion of the Year category, the nominees are Sarvam, Neysa, Fractal, Qure.ai. Karya, Emergent

New Economy Leader of the Year nominees are Eternal (Zomato), PB Fintech (Policybazaar), FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa), CarTrade Tech and Delhivery

The nominees for Wealth Creator of the Year are BSE, Transformers & Rectifiers India, MCX India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Gallantt Ispat, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Neuland Laboratories

The nominees for Financial Powerhouse of the Year (non-PSU) category are Shriram Finance, BSE, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank

Financial Powerhouse of the Year (PSU) category nominees are Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Power Finance Corporation, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda.

Green Champion of the Year category nominees are Lupin, Tech Mahindra, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Firstsource Solutions and Mahindra Group.

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The nominees for Trailblazer of the Year Geetanjali Kirloskar, CMD, Kirloskar Systems; Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech; Falguni Nayar, CEO, Nykaa; Mallika Srinivasan, CMD, TAFE; Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life and Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India.

Philanthropist of the Year nominees are Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji, Nandan & Rohini Nilekani, Nithin & Nikhil Kamath and Susmita Bagchi

The nominees for India's Atmanirbharta Champion are ONGC, Tata Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), Wockhardt and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards has been judged by an independent jury chaired by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

The jury comprises:

Noel N Tata - Chairman, Tata Trusts

Cyril Shroff - Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw - Chairperson, Biocon Group

UK Sinha - Former Chairman, SEBI

Jayant Sinha - President, Everstone Group; Visiting Professor, London School of Economics (LSE); Former Union Minister of Finance and Civil Aviation

Ramesh Damani - Value Investor & Member, BSE

CS Setty - Chairperson, State Bank of India (SBI)

Non-voting members

Sanjeev Krishan - Chairperson, PwC India

Rahul Kanwal - CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV Group

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