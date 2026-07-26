Trump Halts US Military Strikes Against Iran On Day 13: What Lies Ahead?

US President Donald Trump has directed the US military to temporarily halt further airstrikes against Iran after nearly two weeks of continuous military operations, according to reports. The decision marks a shift towards diplomacy as Washington and Tehran face rising tensions and concerns over a wider regional conflict.

The pause came after officials discussed the possibility of negotiations and efforts to prevent further escalation. The move does not amount to a formal ceasefire, with Trump making it clear that military options remain available if diplomatic efforts fail.

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According to Axios, Trump's order to hold fire came just hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for negotiations centred on reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Negotiations are advancing, and an agreement between Oman and Iran may be finalised this weekend, leaving President Trump to decide whether he will sign off on the proposed terms.

Before the directive, US military officials had been presenting strike plans to Trump regularly, which were reportedly approved for execution within hours. However, on Friday, despite receiving another operational plan, Trump chose not to authorise fresh strikes. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) also did not immediately announce any new offensive action, breaking its previous pattern of daily updates on military operations.

The decision came shortly after an Omani diplomatic delegation arrived in Tehran to support talks aimed at reducing tensions. Discussions have reportedly focused on reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz and addressing disputes linked to Iran's military activities and maritime restrictions. Regional sources suggested that progress could be made towards a potential agreement, leaving the final decision with Washington.

Trump said the US retains the ability to intensify military action if required, stating that American forces are “locked and loaded and ready to go”. However, he described pursuing a deal as the “smarter strategy” and indicated that Iran appeared to be taking negotiations more seriously.

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Anticipating a fresh round of US strikes on Friday, the Israeli security cabinet and the IDF actively prepared for a major bombing offensive and the potential retaliatory attacks it might trigger against Israel, according to Axios.

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