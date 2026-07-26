Watch | Protesters Apologise To Journalist Heckled At Jantar Mantar

Student protesters have publicly apologised to journalist Kapil Raut following an alleged incident of heckling during the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The apology came after criticism on social media.

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In videos shared online, protesters were seen apologising to Raut, with one demonstrator wearing a cockroach mask shaking hands with the journalist. Some protesters also praised Raut's patience during the incident and described themselves as his supporters.

Impressed by his composure, one student admitted, “We were really impressed with the patience you showed at that time,” while others noted they had become “fans” following the incident.

Raut accepted the apology warmly, shaking hands and hugging some of the students. He played down the incident, saying, “It was nothing. They were protesting. Nobody misbehaved. Everyone is fine.”

The incident reportedly took place on July 20 during the CJP agitation, when some protesters allegedly surrounded and heckled Raut while he was covering the demonstration. Videos of the incident circulated widely online, triggering discussions about press freedom, journalist safety, and the conduct of protesters during public demonstrations.

Following the controversy, student demonstrators expressed regret and acknowledged that their behaviour was inappropriate.

The apology received positive reactions across social media platforms, with many users praising the protesters for accepting responsibility. However, some people defended the protesters' frustration with media coverage, while others condemned the alleged harassment of a journalist performing his duties.

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The apology came as the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar concluded after the group announced the withdrawal of its agitation, after all its demands were met.

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