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Embassy Monitoring Situation After Vessel Carrying Four Indians Hit At Odesa Port

The incident comes amid continuing hostilities in the Black Sea region, where Ukraine's port infrastructure, including Odesa, has repeatedly come under attack since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

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Embassy Monitoring Situation After Vessel Carrying Four Indians Hit At Odesa Port
Embassy of India on Odesa Port Incident
Source: AI Generated

The Embassy of India in Ukraine said it is closely monitoring the situation after MV AGN Ragnar was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25, with four Indian nationals on board the merchant vessel.

In a post on X, the embassy said two Indian crew members have been confirmed safe, while information is still awaited regarding the other two. 

"Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities," it said, adding that it is extending all possible assistance.

The incident took place at Odesa, Ukraine's principal Black Sea port, which has come under repeated missile and drone attacks since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022. 

There was no immediate information on the source of the strike, the circumstances surrounding the incident or the total number of crew members on board the vessel. 

The identities of the four Indian nationals and their roles on the ship were also not immediately known.

Despite the ongoing conflict, commercial shipping has continued through designated maritime corridors, although merchant vessels operating in the Black Sea have periodically faced disruptions due to the security situation.

The Indian mission said it is coordinating with the relevant authorities to ascertain the status of the missing crew members and is monitoring developments closely. 

India has consistently advised its nationals to avoid travel to Ukraine because of the conflict and has been providing consular assistance to Indian citizens in the country since the war began.


 

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