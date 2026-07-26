India Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals On Commercial Vessels In Black Sea Region

India has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to exercise "utmost caution" before accepting employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea, after five Indian nationals were killed during attacks on commercial vessels in the area.

The advisory cites the region's volatile security situation amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and increasing attacks on merchant shipping.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in coordination with the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), said the deteriorating security environment poses significant risks to civilian maritime traffic and urged prospective seafarers to carefully assess the dangers before accepting jobs in the region.

"The security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict. Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks," the official statement said.

"Since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents involving commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of five Indian lives," the advisory read.

"Indian nationals seeking employment on vessels operating in the region are advised to carefully assess risks, verify security arrangements, insurance, emergency procedures, and employment terms," the release added.

The MEA also advised Indians seeking employment to remain vigilant, strictly follow safety and security protocols issued by ship operators, and maintain regular contact with their employers and Indian diplomatic missions wherever necessary.

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A tragedy occurred on July 19. Four Indian seafarers were among 10 people killed after the MV Golden Leo was struck by multiple missiles while departing the port of Odesa. Just a day earlier, on July 18, another Indian crew member lost their life when the bulk carrier MV Omorfi was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly within Russian territorial waters.

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