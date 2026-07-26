"A Genie That Can Grant Any Wish": Sam Altman Teases OpenAI's Ultimate AI

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman believes artificial intelligence (AI) is approaching a transformative moment, comparing its future capabilities to "a genie that can grant any wish." Speaking on a podcast, Altman claimed that OpenAI is getting close to creatinh powerful assistants capable of tackling some of humanity's most difficult challenges, though he stressed that users would still need to decide what problems to solve.

Altman's OpenAI is working to create an AI capable of acting like a "genie that can grant any wish". However, he emphasized that the company is deeply focused on the societal impact and equitable distribution of this immense power. We are close to creating a genie that can grant any wish," Altman said, describing AI as a technology that could dramatically expand human capabilities rather than simply automate routine tasks.

When discussing the potential applications of such an advanced AI system, Altman highlighted the virtually limitless possibilities it could unlock for human innovation. "The space of what you can wish for is incredibly big and creative," he added. According to Altman, future AI models will not just answer questions or generate content, but could autonomously conduct research, analyse enormous datasets and help scientists and engineers make breakthroughs at a much faster pace.

He has argued that one of the most significant milestones for artificial intelligence would be its ability to accelerate scientific discovery, calling such a capability a defining feature of advanced AI systems. Altman's remarks build on his long-held view that AI is progressing toward systems capable of handling highly complex work. He has previously said that the next generation of models will allow businesses to assign their toughest problems, from designing better chips to accelerating drug discovery.

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Altman's remarks underscore OpenAI's ambitious pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)-AI systems that are generally smarter than humans. While his comments paint an optimistic picture of a future where AI amplifies human creativity and problem-solving on a global scale, they also arrive amid ongoing debates within the tech industry and government bodies regarding AI safety, ethics, and the need for rigorous guardrails before deploying such powerful models.

Altman has consistently maintained that while the timeline for achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI) remains uncertain, the rapid improvement in AI capabilities is more important than debating specific milestones. He believes future models will enable organisations to accomplish tasks that are currently beyond the reach of human teams alone. Industry leaders expect AI to become deeply integrated into sectors including healthcare, software development, finance and scientific research.

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