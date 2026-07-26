Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay's Film Achieves Major Milestone, TN Leads Sunday Run

Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical run on its first Sunday with a strong hold at the domestic box office. The film remained one of the best-performing releases across multiple markets, with Tamil Nadu continuing to drive the majority of its business. The latest estimates indicate that the film has crossed a significant milestone in India while sustaining steady occupancy in key regions.

'Jana Nayagan' Day 4 Box Office Collection

On Day 4 (first Sunday) so far, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 9.05 crore (live) at the India net box office. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 101.40 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 119.02 crore. Final Day 4 figures are yet to be reported.

According to Sacnilk, the film was screened across 5,010 shows on Sunday with an overall occupancy of 38.9%.

The film had opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday and Rs 28.50 crore on Saturday.

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Tamil Version Continues to Drive Collections

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's Day 4 business, earning Rs 8.26 crore so far with an impressive 60.0% occupancy across 2,741 shows.

The Hindi version collected Rs 0.57 crore (live) from 1,712 shows, recording 12.0% occupancy, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 0.22 crore (live) with 18.0% occupancy across 557 shows so far.

Regional Occupancy Highlights

According to Sacnilk, among Tamil-speaking markets, Pondicherry registered the highest occupancy at 96%, followed by Coimbatore (89%), Chennai (87%), Trichy (87%), Dindigul (86%), Salem (75%), and Vellore (72%). Madurai also posted a healthy 63% occupancy.

In the Hindi belt, Bengaluru recorded the highest occupancy at 23%, followed by Pune (16%) and Mumbai (12%), while NCR registered 8%.

For the Telugu version, Guntur led with 39% occupancy, followed by Mahbubnagar (23%), Kakinada (22%), Vizag-Visakhapatnam (20%), Hyderabad (15%), and Vijayawada (15%).

Box Office Summary

As per Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned an estimated Rs 101.40 crore India net and Rs 119.02 crore India gross in four days so far. The Day 4 figures are currently live estimates and will be updated once the final collections are reported.

About 'Jana Nayagan'

Jana Nayagan is a 2026 Tamil-language political action drama starring Vijay in the lead role. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film marks Vijay's final acting project, releasing after him taking charge as Tamil Nadhu Chief Minister. The movie follows a leader's fight against corruption and injustice, blending action, political themes, and emotional drama. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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