Malayalam OTT Releases To Watch On Weekend: Pallichattambi, Secret of Kalinga, Anomie & More

Malayalam cinema is keeping streaming platforms busy this week, with a fresh mix of crime thrillers, period dramas, and offbeat indie stories making their digital debut.

Films that recently wrapped up their theatrical runs are now heading to Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and Manorama Max, giving audiences across Malayalam cinema plenty to choose from.

Here's a complete rundown of what's releasing and where, so you don't miss a single premiere this week.

Pallichattambi

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, this Malayalam period action drama is set in 1950s Kerala. Tovino Thomas plays Krishna Pillai, an orphan who takes on a new identity in the village of Kaaniyar and rises to become its protector. Kayadu Lohar makes her Malayalam debut, with Vijayaraghavan, Siddique and Prithviraj Sukumaran in cameo roles. Jakes Bejoy composes the music.

The film follows a familiar revenge arc but is visually strong.

Release Date: July 24

Streaming Platform: Sony LIV

Secret of Kalinga

A Malayalam-dubbed supernatural mystery thriller that follows a chain of strange events tied to an ancient secret. The eerie atmosphere, background score and steady pacing keep the mystery engaging despite following genre-familiar beats.

Release Date: July 24

Streaming Platform: Sun NXT

ALSO READ: Musafir Cafe Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Romantic Drama?

Anomie

Directed by Riyas Marath, this Malayalam crime thriller stars Bhavana as Zaara, a woman investigating her brother's unresolved murder on her own after losing faith in the official probe. Rahman co-stars. Her search runs parallel to a police officer's investigation, building toward hidden truths.

Release Date: July 24

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Triple Decker

An indie Malayalam dark comedy directed by Krishnanunni Mangalath, shot guerrilla-style on iPhones and DSLRs. Starring Akhil Sreekumaran, Vaishnavi and Gowri Kutty, the film leans on quirky characters and Thiruvananthapuram slang for its distinct identity.

Release Date: July 24

Streaming Platform: Manorama Max

Chinna China Aasai

Directed by Varsha Vasudev, this Malayalam romantic drama set in Varanasi follows two strangers whose bond deepens over shared conversations. Indrans, Madhoo and Aparna Balamurali star, with music by Govind Vasantha.

Release Date: July 28

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Balan: The Boy

Directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, this psychological mystery thriller follows a teenage boy's search for his missing mother. Tovino Thomas appears in a pivotal role, with Sushin Shyam's score adding emotional depth.

Release Date: July 31

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

ALSO READ: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Episodes, Where To Watch Kay Kay Menon's Comedy-Drama

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.