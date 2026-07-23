Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Episodes, Where To Watch Kay Kay Menon's Comedy-Drama

Kay Kay Menon headlines Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, a comedy-drama that follows an unlikely effort to revive a struggling government school.

The series mixes laughter with emotional moments as a team of teachers works to transform a school against all odds.

What Is Story About?

Set in Tinki Toli, a fictional neighbourhood on the outskirts of Delhi, the series follows a struggling government school that gets an unexpected chance to turn things around.

Kay Kay Menon plays Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a laid-back headmaster who decides to improve the school after learning that the country's best-performing principals will earn a fully sponsored training programme at Cambridge University.

To achieve his goal, he brings together a group of teachers with different personalities and teaching styles. As they work to improve the school, they face rowdy students, limited resources, government hurdles and parents who have lost faith in the system.

Packed with humour and heart, the series shows how teamwork and determination can slowly bring positive change to an ordinary public school.

Cast And Crew

The cast also includes Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni and Prachee Shah.

The series is directed by Himank Gaur and created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, who also serve as executive producers under the Posham Pa Pictures banner. The writing team includes Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey and Meghna Srivastava.

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What The Makers Said?

Speaking about the series in a press release, Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, called Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya "a warm, spirited comedy about the chaos and contradictions of a system beautifully held together by the sheer perseverance of its people".

He said the show combines humour, emotion and a relatable story, while praising the work of Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena, Himank Gaur and the entire team.

When And Where To Watch?

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will stream exclusively on Prime Video. The first season has seven episodes and will premiere worldwide from Friday.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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