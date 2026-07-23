Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

IndusInd Bank Shares In Focus As IDBI Capital Upgrades Rating To Buy After Q1 Recovery — Check Target Price

Improving traction in retail, SME and rural businesses, along with a stronger liability franchise, is expected to support sustainable loan growth and profitability, adds the brokerage.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
IndusInd Bank Shares In Focus As IDBI Capital Upgrades Rating To Buy After Q1 Recovery — Check Target Price
With CET-1 of 16.1% and CRAR of 17.15%, IndusInd Bank remains well capitalised to support growth, says IDBI Capital.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

The brokerage firm IDBI Capital has upgraded its rating to 'Buy' from 'Hold' on IndusInd Bank Ltd. after the bank announced its earning for June-quarter, with a target price of Rs 1,230, valuing the bank at 1.33 times FY28E adjusted price/book-value.

According to the brokerage, IndusInd Bank reported an encouraging Q1 FY27, marking a transition from balance sheet repair to a growth phase.

Management indicated that portfolio recalibration is largely complete and will now focus on sustainable, risk-adjusted growth, strengthening the liability franchise and leveraging AI-led efficiencies. Advances grew ~3% QoQ to Rs 3.26 lakh crore, led by wholesale banking, while deposits rose ~4% QoQ to Rs 4.15 lakh crore, with retail deposit share improving to 49.5%.

Asset quality strengthened, with GNPA/NNPA improving to 3.25%/0.95%. Profitability recovered sharply as NII grew ~7% QoQ to Rs 4,685 crore, PPOP increased ~21% QoQ to Rs 2,683 crore, and PAT surged ~88% QoQ to Rs 1,003 crore, aided by lower provisions and operating leverage.

Normalised NIM remained stable at 3.35%, while annualised RoA improved to 0.78%, with management targeting 1% RoA.

With CET-1 of 16.1% and CRAR of 17.15%, the bank remains well capitalised to support growth.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Indusind Bank Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Lohia Corp IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Slumps Below 23,900; Sensex Falls Over 400 Points; Dr. Reddy's, HPCL Fall Up To 5% After Q1 Results

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Slumps Below 23,900; Sensex Falls Over 400 Points; Dr. Reddy's, HPCL Fall Up To 5% After Q1 Results

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com