Mumbai Rains Live Update: Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Thane; Schools Closed In Palghar As IMD Issues Orange Alert
IMD issued an orange alert for Palghar and Raigad, warning of heavy rainfall, while Mumbai and Thane received a yellow alert for isolated heavy rain.
Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong, gusty winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and the adjoining districts of Thane and Palghar, disrupting normal activity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Areas including Borivli, Andheri, Bandra, Goregaon and Mira Road received intense spells of rain. Vasai, Virar, Palghar and other parts of northern MMR witnessed particularly heavy rainfall, with the rain rate reportedly touching around 60 mm per hour in some locations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Occasional strong winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are also very likely. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane, where heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places. The weather department has also warned of occasional strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph.
The Palghar district administration has declared holiday for schools in Palghar region.
Private weather forecaster AccuWeather has also placed Mumbai under an orange alert for heavy rainfall. Mumbai is expected to experience cloudy and breezy conditions, with heavy showers during the morning followed by periods of rain in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.
Cloudy weather is forecast to continue during the night, with the possibility of a late thunderstorm. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at around 27 degrees Celsius.
Residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas, have been advised to remain cautious, follow official weather advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during intense spells of rain and strong winds.
Mumbai Rains Live: Heavy Rains Delay Long-Distance Trains
Maharashtra: Heavy rains delay long-distance trains. Visuals from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Video: PTI
VIDEO | Maharashtra: Heavy rains delay long-distance trains. Visuals from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/41wXUPyVw1
Mumbai Rains Live: Marine Drive Visuals
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals around Marine Drive this morning, as grey clouds cover the sky and rain lashes several parts of the city. Video by ANI
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals around Marine Drive this morning, as grey clouds cover the sky and rain lashes several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/sufuPn0A29— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
Mumbai Rains Live: Heavy Rains For Western Suburbs
Private weather forecaster Rushikesh Agre said, "8:15 AM.. Heavy rain for Western suburbs, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar, Palghar next few hours."
"More heavy Mumbai Rains are approaching in coming hours which may cause travel disruption. Situation looks very tricky. Stay safe. Avoid unnecessary travel."
8:15 AM.. Heavy rain for Western suburbs, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar, Palghar next few hours 🔴— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 23, 2026
More heavy #MumbaiRains are approaching in coming hours which may cause travel disruption ⚠️ Situation looks very tricky. Stay safe. Avoid unnecessary… pic.twitter.com/xHCC44P0Qt
Mumbai Rains Live: Heavy Rain Forecast Across Maharashtra
According to the IMD’s Maharashtra forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over North Konkan and the ghat areas of North Madhya Maharashtra. Extremely heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations in these regions.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over South Konkan and Goa, as well as the ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra. Parts of Marathwada are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Mumbai Rains Live: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Palghar Thane As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains?
Keeping in view with the weather conditions, the Palghar district administration has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and other educational institutions on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
Mumbai Rains Live: Schools Closed In Palghar
All schools and colleges of all mediums in Palghar district are declared holiday on Thursday, dated July 23.
पालघर जिल्ह्यातील सर्व माध्यमाच्या शाळा व महाविद्यालये यांना गुरुवार दि. २३.०७.२०२६ रोजी सुट्टी जाहीर. pic.twitter.com/6zMndJqqNh— DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, PALGHAR (@InfoPalghar) July 22, 2026
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