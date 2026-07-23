Mumbai Rains Live Update: Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Thane; Schools Closed In Palghar As IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong, gusty winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and the adjoining districts of Thane and Palghar, disrupting normal activity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Areas including Borivli, Andheri, Bandra, Goregaon and Mira Road received intense spells of rain. Vasai, Virar, Palghar and other parts of northern MMR witnessed particularly heavy rainfall, with the rain rate reportedly touching around 60 mm per hour in some locations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Occasional strong winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are also very likely. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane, where heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places. The weather department has also warned of occasional strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph.

The Palghar district administration has declared holiday for schools in Palghar region.

Private weather forecaster AccuWeather has also placed Mumbai under an orange alert for heavy rainfall. Mumbai is expected to experience cloudy and breezy conditions, with heavy showers during the morning followed by periods of rain in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy weather is forecast to continue during the night, with the possibility of a late thunderstorm. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at around 27 degrees Celsius.

Residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas, have been advised to remain cautious, follow official weather advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during intense spells of rain and strong winds.