Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Performers, Indian Flag Bearers; When, Where To Watch?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games begin on Thursday, bringing together athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories for 11 days of competition in Glasgow, Scotland. The 23rd edition of the Games marks the start of a new era with a streamlined format aimed at making the multi-sport event more sustainable while preserving its competitive spirit.

The festivities will officially get underway with the Opening Ceremony at Glasgow's OVO Hydro Arena. Unlike previous editions that featured grand open-air stadium productions, this year's ceremony has been designed as a high-energy indoor spectacle celebrating Scotland's culture, music and the diversity of the Commonwealth.

Athletes from all 74 participating nations and territories will take part in the traditional Parade of Nations. One of the ceremony's centrepieces will be the coming together of 74 customised ceremonial batons, each representing a Commonwealth member, before the Games are officially declared open.

The entertainment programme will feature an all-Scottish cast led by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and chart-topping artist Tom Walker. They will be joined by performers including Nina Nesbitt, Callum Beattie, Nathan Evans, rock band Saint PHNX, and electro-Celtic duo Valtos.

ALSO READ | India's Injury Crisis Explodes: Shubman Gill's Public Criticism Puts Team Management, CoE Under Spotlight

CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony Date, Time (IST)

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will be held at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time, marking the official start of the 11-day multi-sport event.

Who Are India's Flag Bearers?

Olympic silver medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games champion Mirabai Chanu will lead the Indian contingent as the country's flag bearer during the Parade of Nations.

2020 Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been named India's ceremonial baton bearer. Glasgow 2026 introduces separate roles for the flag bearer and baton bearer, replacing the joint flag bearer format used at the previous edition.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Telecast

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the ceremony on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

Fans can live stream the Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

ALSO READ | Pep Guardiola To Italy? FIGC President Confirms Talks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.