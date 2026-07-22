Pep Guardiola To Italy? FIGC President Confirms Talks

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has held talks over becoming Italy's next head coach, Italian Football Federation president Giovanni Malago confirmed.

Guardiola left Manchester City this summer after a successful 10-year spell, filled with trophies, where he won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and one UEFA Champions League title.

Italy have been without a head coach after Gennaro Gattuso resigned this April after the national team failed to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup.

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Sky Italia first reported on Monday that the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had made contact with the 55-year-old over the vacant role.

In an interview with Italian digital sports platform Cronache di Spogliatoio, Malago confirmed that discussions had taken place with Guardiola and said the federation could make "exceptions" to accommodate the Spaniard's salary demands.

"[Financial] Exceptions have been made, exceptions that for example, may concern the name that is so overbearing in these hours: Pep Guardiola," said Malago.

"Exceptions for obvious reasons that I am not here to explain, but it is not certain that this thing will go through," he added.

According to BBC Sport, former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to the Euro 2020 title five years ago, and ex-Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo, currently head coach of Dubai United, are also in contention for the head coach role.

When asked whether Guardiola, Mancini and Pirlo were the only candidates under consideration, Malago replied: "Absolutely not. We think about a certain profile and certainly these names fall into that category," he concluded.

If appointed, Guardiola would become only the third non-Italian to take charge of Italy's men's national team.

The Gli Azzurri have traditionally been coached by Italians, with Hungarian Lajos Czeizler and Argentine legend Helenio Herrera the only previous foreign exceptions.

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While Guardiola has never managed an Italian club, the 55-year-old is fluent in Italian, having spent two seasons in Serie A during his playing career. He played for Brescia in the 2001-02 season before joining AS Roma for the 2002-03 campaign. He then returned to Brescia in 2003.

If appointed, Guardiola would make a swift return to management after leaving Manchester City in May.

"I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired. The memories I have of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are unbeatable but the luggage of memories I have from here from 10 years is more than any other," he said at the time of leaving Manchester City.

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