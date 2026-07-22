Cleared NEET UG 2026? Here Are Karnataka's Top 10 Medical Colleges To Target

With the NEET UG 2026 admission process in progress, medical aspirants are assessing the country's top institutions for MBBS and other medical courses.

While the Ministry of Education is yet to release the NIRF India Rankings 2026, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings remain the latest and most widely used benchmark for evaluating medical colleges across India.

Karnataka is one of India's top destinations for medical education, offering a mix of nationally ranked leading private institutes and reputed government colleges.

The state is home to several colleges that are known for their academic excellence, advanced clinical training, research facilities and quality healthcare services.

Best Medical Colleges In Karnataka For 2026

According to the latest NIRF 2025 rankings, the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, is currently Karnataka's highest-ranked medical institution, securing the 7th position nationally. Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, follows with an All India Rank of 10.

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Several other medical colleges from Karnataka also feature in the national rankings, underscoring the state's reputation as one of India's leading hubs for medical education and healthcare training.

Top 10 medical colleges in Karnataka

Karnataka over the years has attracted many medical aspirants over the years because of its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and experienced faculty.

Apart from these top-ranked institutions, Karnataka also offers a wide range of government and private medical colleges. Many of these institutions provide extensive clinical exposure through affiliated hospitals, along with modern laboratories and research opportunities.

NIRF 2025 Rankings Remain The Latest Benchmark

As the Ministry of Education is yet to announce the India Rankings 2026, the NIRF 2025 rankings are still the latest reference point for students choosing medical colleges during the current admission cycle.

However, rankings should not be the only factor while shortlisting colleges. Aspirants should also consider the quality of teaching, availability of hospital training, internship opportunities, research facilities, location and fee structure before making a final decision.

Once the NIRF 2026 rankings are released by the ministry, students can use them to compare institutions for future counselling rounds or upcoming admission cycles.

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