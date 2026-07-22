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United Spirits Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Over 50% Even As Revenue Sees Modest Uptick

United Spirits revenue saw a modest 6% uptick to Rs 2,703 crore.

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United Spirits Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Over 50% Even As Revenue Sees Modest Uptick
United Spirits revenue saw a modest 6% uptick to Rs 2,703 crore.
Photo Source: Company Website

United Spirits Ltd., saw its net profit jump by 51.6%  to Rs 391 crore, for the first quarter of FY26-27, as per financial results data in an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm's revenue saw a modest 6% uptick to Rs 2,703 crore, compared to a Rs 2,549 crore in the previous fiscal.

The alcoholic beverages company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), was up 4.1% to Rs 432 crore, compared to Rs 415 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin contracted to 16%, compared to 16.3% *in the previous financial year.

United Spirits Q1 Results

  • Net profit up 51.6% to Rs. 391 crore versus Rs. 258 crore year-on-year.
  • Revenue up 6% to Rs. 2,703 crore versus Rs. 2,549 crore year-on-year.
  • Ebitda up 4.1% to Rs. 432 crore versus Rs. 415 crore year-on-year.
  • Ebitda margin stood at 16% versus 16.3% year-on-year.

(This is a developing story.)

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