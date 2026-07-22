Who Is Anurag Jain? Govt Appoints New NITI Aayog CEO For Two-Year Tenure

The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Anurag Jain as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog, entrusting the seasoned bureaucrat with the leadership of the government's apex public policy think tank for a two-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

According to an official order, he will assume charge with immediate effect and serve as CEO for the duration of his approved extension in service.

Thereafter, he will continue in the role for an overall period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The terms and conditions of his appointment will remain the same as those applicable to his predecessor.

Jain brings nearly four decades of administrative experience, having held several key positions in both the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government.

During his career, he has earned recognition for handling critical assignments spanning infrastructure development, industrial policy, investment promotion and governance reforms.

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As the CEO of NITI Aayog, Jain will oversee the functioning of the government's premier policy institution, which plays a central role in shaping India's long-term development agenda.

He will be responsible for advancing evidence-based policymaking, strengthening cooperative and competitive federalism, and coordinating with states and central ministries on priority reforms and flagship initiatives.

His appointment comes as NITI Aayog continues to spearhead policy recommendations aimed at accelerating economic growth, boosting innovation, improving governance and advancing the government's vision of Viksit Bharat.

With his extensive administrative experience, Jain is expected to provide continuity and strengthen the institution's role in driving policy formulation and implementation across key sectors.

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