NTPC Green Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 38%, Revenue Crosses Rs 1,100 Crore

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June, with consolidated net profit rising 38.2% year-on-year, supported by robust revenue growth and higher operating income.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 305 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 221 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the company's earnings filing.

Revenue from operations climbed 62.7% to Rs 1,109 crore, crossing the Rs 1,100-crore mark for the first time, from Rs 680 crore a year earlier, the filing showed.

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Operating performance also improved during the quarter. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 63.8% year-on-year to Rs 989 crore, compared with Rs 604 crore in the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 89.3% from 88.7%, reflecting sustained operational efficiency, according to the company.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy have declined 1.23% over the past five trading sessions and are down 3.81% over the last month. However, the stock has gained 2.65% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has slipped 3.05%, while it is down 16.72% over the past one year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 119.95 on April 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 84 on March 2, 2026.

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The company said the trading window for dealing in its securities has remained closed since July 1 and will reopen on July 25, in line with SEBI's insider trading regulations, according to the company.

Real-time market data: Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd. will remain in focus as investors react to the company's stronger-than-year-ago June-quarter earnings.

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