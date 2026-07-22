AMD Taps Anthropic For Next-Gen AI Chips, Plans $5 Billion Investment

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said on Wednesday it will invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic, with the artificial intelligence startup set to purchase up to 2 gigawatts of AMD's latest AI chips beginning in the first half of 2027.

The deal comes as Anthropic races to secure computing power to meet surging demand for its AI services, while AMD looks to expand its foothold in the rapidly growing AI chip market as developers seek alternatives to Nvidia.

Anthropic will use some of the chips in its own data centres and access additional computing capacity through cloud providers and neocloud operators, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

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The newspaper also reported that AMD was in talks to provide Anthropic with a financial backstop for future data centre leases.

AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su said the engineering teams at both companies had been working together for some time, adding that long-term planning is essential for deploying AI infrastructure at scale.

According to AMD, the investment will be tied to specific deployment milestones.

The partnership is the latest in a series of infrastructure agreements announced by Anthropic this year as it expands its computing capacity. In April, the company said growing demand for its Claude AI models had placed "inevitable strain" on its infrastructure, affecting reliability and performance, particularly during periods of peak usage.

In May, Anthropic signed an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to use the full computing capacity of the Colossus 1 data centre in Memphis, Tennessee. Under the deal, Anthropic will pay SpaceX $1.25 billion a month through May 2029, according to SpaceX's prospectus.

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Earlier this year, Anthropic also signed multibillion-dollar agreements with Amazon and secured multi-gigawatt computing deals with Google and Broadcom. CNBC has also reported that the AI startup is in preliminary talks with Meta to lease additional computing capacity.

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