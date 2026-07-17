NEET UG 2026 Results: Top 10 Rankers, Category-Wise Qualified Candidates And More

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET (UG) 2026, paving the way for the medical admission and counselling process across the country.

Candidates can access their scorecards on the official NTA website - https://neet.nta.nic.in/ .

Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana emerged as the joint national toppers, each securing 715 marks out of 720. The top 17 candidates, who scored above 705 marks, belong to eight states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

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Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21, 2026, at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Of them, 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.

More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women, who also recorded a higher qualification rate than men.

The agency said 138 candidates scored more than 690 marks out of 720, while 19 candidates crossed the 700-mark threshold. A total of 1,492 candidates scored 650 or above, 10,160 secured 600 or more marks, and 90,780 candidates scored at least 500 marks.

Qualified candidates were recorded from all 36 States and Union Territories. Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of qualified candidates at over 1.7 lakh, while Lakshadweep had 43 qualifiers. The NTA also released category-wise cut-offs, state toppers, language-wise participation details and category-wise topper lists along with the results.

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The agency stated that the results were declared on schedule after streamlining the evaluation process, with the provisional answer key released on June 25, the final answer key on July 16, and results announced the same day.

Top 10 NEET (UG) 2026 Rank Holders

Rank Candidate Gender Category Percentile State 1 Aryan Gupta Male General 99.9999 Punjab 2 Panshul Bansal Male General 99.9999 Haryana 3 Uplakshya Goyal Male General 99.99985 Rajasthan 4 Ayush Bhalotia Male General 99.99965 Bihar 5 Kudale Shravani Krishna Female OBC-NCL 99.99965 Maharashtra 6 Riya Ranjan Female OBC-NCL 99.99965 Bihar 7 Aryan Dubey Male General 99.99965 Uttar Pradesh 8 Geetansh Sarin Male General 99.99915 Punjab 9 Gaurav Singh Male OBC-NCL 99.99915 Rajasthan 10 Mohanish Maruti Bhosale Male General 99.99915 Maharashtra

Category-wise qualified candidates

General: 2.91 lakh

OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

SC: 1.59 lakh

ST: 63,716

Gen-EWS: 95,026

PwBD: 3,666

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