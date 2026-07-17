SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, GMP, Listing Date

The share allotment status for SBI Funds Management IPO is expected to be finalised on July 17. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on July 20. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day. Shares of SBI Funds Management are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, July 21.

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management was oversubscribed 41.66 times on the third and final day of bidding on July 16. It received bids for 5,18,95,47,480 shares against 12,45,63,536 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 140.11 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 22.51 times. Retail investors booked their quota 3.60 times.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.

How To Check SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “ SBI Funds Management Ltd. ” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' SBIFUNDS ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

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How To Check SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

From the dropdown menu, choose “ SBI Funds Management Ltd. ” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the SBI Funds Management IPO stood at Rs 97 on July 17. It indicates a listing price of Rs 671 apiece at a premium of 16.90% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

About SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 545 and Rs 574 per share. SBI Funds Management IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 9,812.91 crore. It comprised an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 17.10 crore shares.

State Bank of India and France-headquartered Amundi are the joint owners of SBI Funds Management. The company manages SBI Mutual Fund.

The public offering was structured solely as an offer-for-sale, with no fresh equity issuance involved. Consequently, the entire amount raised will go to the selling shareholders rather than SBI Funds Management.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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