Anthropic Plans IPO Investor Meetings As Mega-Listing Nears

Anthropic PBC is seeking to meet with investors ahead of its potential mega-IPO, according to people familiar with the matter, as the company prepares to join the rush of artificial intelligence-driven stock market debuts.

Banks leading the offering are scheduling meetings between investors and the Claude chatbot maker in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn't public. Anthropic is considering an initial public offering as soon as in October, Bloomberg News has reported.

Moving ahead with the IPO would put Anthropic ahead of rival OpenAI, which is now looking at going public in 2027 after having earlier targeted a fall 2026 debut, Bloomberg News reported. Both companies have filed confidentially for their respective listings.

An IPO this fall would also see Anthropic debut before DeepSeek, the Chinese AI firm that has been grabbing an increasing share of the market for the technology. DeepSeek is preparing for an IPO and could file as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter have said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering including timing could still change, the people said. A representative for Anthropic declined to comment.

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The listing plans follow a period of strong revenue growth for Anthropic fueled by traction for its AI models, including tools that help streamline the process of coding. However, the company also faces lingering uncertainty over its relationship with the Trump administration, which briefly imposed foreign access restrictions on two of Anthropic's top models. Anthropic also previously sued the Defense Department for declaring it posed a risk to the US supply chain.

Anthropic is working with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on its IPO, people familiar with the matter have said. The company was valued at $965 billion after a funding round in May, making it one of the world's largest private companies and eclipsing OpenAI's valuation for the first time.

The AI race has lit a fire under the IPO market, with listing this year raising $227.5 billion, excluding blank-check firms and other financial vehicles, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That's already the most raised since 2021, the data show.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

AI was at the heart of SpaceX's pitch for its IPO in June, the biggest in history, as the company eyes data centers in space to help it capture a dominant share of an estimated $26.5 trillion total addressable market. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.'s US listing last week — the third largest on record — tapped into the frenzy, coming after its South Korean shares surged on demand for AI infrastructure.

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