8-Year-Old Boy Run Over In Bandra; Woman Driver Arrested For Rash Driving

An eight-year-old boy was killed after he was knocked down and run over by an SUV driven by a woman who was distracted while speaking on her mobile phone at the time of incident, according to reports.

Police have identified the deceased boy as as Ansh Ravindra Gupta, 8, while the accused woman has been identified as Megha Rawal, 45, news agency PTI reported.

Police arrested the driver of the SUV and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash is underway.

According to police, the incident took place in the afternoon on John Baptist Road, opposite Jijamata Garden, when the boy, Ansh Ravindra Gupta, was crossing the road.

“Rawal drove the vehicle recklessly at an excessive speed and, while distracted on a phone call, forcefully knocked Gupta down and ran the vehicle over him,” a police official said, according to PTI.

The child suffered severe injuries in the accident and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

ALSO READ : Andhra Pradesh Accident: Seven People Including Three Women Killed In Palnadu

Rawal, a resident of Bandra, has been booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police have also invoked Sections 281 and 125 of the BNS, relating to rash driving and acts endangering life or personal safety.

In addition, she has been booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.