HDFC Bank, Tata Sons To Infosys, Godrej Consumer: Firms With Big Leadership Exits In 2026

The resignation of HDFC Bank Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Office Sashidhar Jagdishan marked a new entry in the growing list of high profile exectives who have stepped down from their positions.

Here's a look at all the recent exits from prominent firms within India's corporate sector:

August 2026

HDFC Bank's MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan: Jagdishan is the latest prominent name to exit the corner office. Jagdishan will retire on Oct. 26 after deciding not to seek a third term, prompting the bank to fast-track the search for his successor.

Jagdishan is the latest prominent name to exit the corner office. Jagdishan will retire on Oct. 26 after deciding not to seek a third term, prompting the bank to fast-track the search for his successor. Tata Sons's Chairman N. Chandrasekaran: Chandrasekaran stepped down as chairman of Tata Sons in August, bringing an end to his tenure at the helm of the Tata Group. His exit came ahead of the group's annual general meeting and triggered a sell-off across several listed Tata companies.

Chandrasekaran stepped down as chairman of Tata Sons in August, bringing an end to his tenure at the helm of the Tata Group. His exit came ahead of the group's annual general meeting and triggered a sell-off across several listed Tata companies. Godrej Consumer Products' MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati: Sitapati resigned as MD and CEO in August, three months after being reappointed for another five-year term. Godrej Consumer Products appointed CFO Aasif Malbari as his successor.

Sitapati resigned as MD and CEO in August, three months after being reappointed for another five-year term. Godrej Consumer Products appointed CFO Aasif Malbari as his successor. Colgate-Palmolive India's MD and CEO Prabha Narasimhan: Narasimhan is stepping down from her role as MD and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India to take up the position of executive vice president, marketing, for the company's Asia-Pacific division. Manish Anandani will succeed her as MD and CEO of the India business.

ALSO READ: Tata Trusts Begin Process To Find N Chandrasekaran's Successor At Tata Sons

June 2026

Infosys' CEO and MD Salil Parekh: Parekh is set to step down as CEO and MD of Infosys in 2027, ending his tenure at the company after nearly nine years. Infosys has appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as his successor.

March 2026

HDFC Bank's Part-Time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty: Chakraborty abruptly resigned as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank in March.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank ADR Up 3%: Full-Time CEO, Multi-Year Low Valuations Fuel Recovery Hope

Other Key Leadership Changes At HDFC Bank

Rajiv Kumar: Former NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar was appointed as an additional independent director and designated part-time chairman of HDFC Bank in June, subject to RBI approval.

Former NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar was appointed as an additional independent director and designated part-time chairman of HDFC Bank in June, subject to RBI approval. Puneet Sharma: Sharma was appointed as CFO (chief financial offier)-designate in June and is slated to take over as CFO from Dec. 1, 2026.

The leadership changes come as several large companies navigate succession planning, management transitions and changes in their long-term strategy. HDFC Bank's leadership transition is particularly significant as the lender moves to appoint a new MD and CEO after Jagdishan's decision not to seek reappointment.

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