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Switzerland Shooting: Several Injured At Rave Party In Aarau

The shooting occurredshortly after 2:30 am local timeduring the "Aarau Rave" event being held at the horse racing track.

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Switzerland Shooting: Several Injured At Rave Party In Aarau
Several people were injured following a shooting in Switzerland's Aarau. (representative image)
Kapo Aargau/ X

Several people were injured following a shooting at a horse racing track in Schachen, Aarau, Switzerland, in the early hours of Sunday. The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 am local time during the “Aarau Rave” event being held at the horse racing track, according to Swiss tabloid Blick.

The Aargau Cantonal Police said a large-scale operation was underway and appealed to the public for any photos or videos of the incident.

In a post on X, the Aargau Cantonal Police said, “Aarau: Nighttime shots at event in Schachen. Several victims. Major police operation underway. Stay away from the area. More info to follow.”

Police have urged people to stay away from the area as the operation continues. Further details about the circumstances of the shooting and the condition of those injured are awaited.

This is a developing story.
 

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